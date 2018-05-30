Miscellaneous listings, starting June 1

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with new and old friends. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

JUNE 1-2

BRISTOL

SPRING TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tag sale items, jewelry, baked goods, hot dogs, vendors, more. Free selling space for three vendors. Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol. (860) 582-0571.

JUNE 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

OTHER

SINGLES VERMONT DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Jared Jewelry Store Parking lot, opposite the West Farms Mall. Quechee Antique Mall, Quechee, Vermont. With three floors of antiques, Cabot Cheese store with many samples, wine tastings, clothes store, soap store, baker. Nearby, there are restaurants. Quechee Gorge is close by. (860) 681-6165.

HOMETOWN HEROES COMMUNITY WALK FOR FOOD ALLERGY. Presented by Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen 2018 Autumn Schless. 8 to 8:45 a.m., check-in. 9 a.m., walk. DJ. Drawing prizes. Acrofitness performance. Games. Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, 22 Iron Horse Blvd., Simsbury. Register at Fare.foodallergy.org/Simsbury

BRISTOL

CARING FOR KIDS STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Food, crafters, vendors, kids’ games, face painting, meet and greets with Super Heroes and a Princess. To rent an outdoor space for $20, call Tracy at (860) 620-4166. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Proceeds benefit the Gloria Dei Caring for Kids Fund, which help the families of seriously ill and medically fragile children in the community.

JUNE 8-9

BRISTOL

USED BOOK MINI SALES. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adult fiction will be sold at half price all day Saturday. 200 gently used fiction and non-fiction books for children, teens and adults, priced from 50 cents to $2 and a large selection of specially priced books at a slightly higher cost. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

OTHER

SINGLES BLOCK ISLAND DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 8 a.m. at the gate for the high speed ferry, 2 Ferry St., New London. It leaves at 8:30 a.m. Return on the 4:55 p.m. ferry. Round trip ticket is $47.50 To reserve ferry, call (860) 444-4624. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

JUNE 12-30

BRISTOL

MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.