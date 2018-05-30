Music listings, starting June 1

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

BRISTOL

CJ WEST AND THE DOWNTOWN TRAIN: WOODSTOCK TRIBUTE CONCERT. 6:30 p.m. “A Trip on the Train to Woodstock.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

BRISTOL

THE ELDERLY BROTHERS IN CONCERT. 1 p.m. Rock and roll hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross