Obituaries: Eugeniuz Wyskiel

Eugeniusz “Eugene” Wyskiel, 89, of Bristol, beloved husband of Cecylia (Wiecek) Wyskiel, died on Tuesday (May 29, 2018) at home with his family by his side. Eugene was born in Poland on May 8, 1929 and was a son of the late Walenty and Aniela (Swist) Wyskiel. He was raised and lived in Poland until moving to Bristol in 1961. He worked briefly for the E. Ingraham Co. and then went to work for Barnes Group for 31 years before retiring. He raised homing pigeons for several years and would enjoy driving them to different places and having them meet him back home. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol where he served as an usher and collector. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Eugene is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Karyn Wyskiel of Bristol, and John and Elizabeth Wyskiel of Orange; a daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and James Hadley of Harwinton; a brother: Roman Wyskiel of Poland; eight grandchildren, Joseph Wyskiel, Julia Hadley, Alexandra Wyskiel, Briana Hadley, Nicholas Wyskiel, James Hadley, Lena Wyskiel, and Tyler Wyskiel; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers, Adolf, Ludwik, Henryk, Edward, and Konstanty Wyskiel and a sister, Stella Wyskiel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (May 31, 2018) at 11:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 10 and 11 AM. The family thanks the nurses and staff of Hartford Healthcare at Home for their kind care of Eugeniusz. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Eugeniusz’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

