Performance listings, starting June 1

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

OTHER

MARK MY WORDS: AN EVENING WITH LARRY WILMORE. 7:30 p.m. Host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” and former host of Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.” Mark Twain House and Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford. $35 and $31.50. VIP reception at 6:30 p.m., $75, includes ticket. (860) 247-0998

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

BRISTOL

‘VINCENT: A PORTRAIT BY POSTMAN ROULIN.’ 1 p.m. Ted Zalewski portrays in the postman in this presentation based on extensive research into Vincent van Gogh’s life and letters. A good introduction to the movie, “Loving Vincent,” which will be presented Thursday, June 14 at 1 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

NOW thru JUNE 9

OTHER

‘COMEDIANS.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Directed by Johnny Peifer of Bristol. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. (860) 229-3049. hitw.tix.com. After 8 p.m., parking is free at Szczesny Garage on Chestnut Street, next to police station.