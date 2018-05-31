Summer Concert Series at Rockwell announced; 1st concert June 26

The Bristol Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its free “Summer Concert Series.” Concerts will be held at the Rockwell Park Amphitheater. There are seats but audience members are invited to bring lawn chairs and a blanket to enjoy a picnic in the park.

This year, “Chef Bills Makin Bacon Food Truck,” a food truck, will be available for those looking for dinner.

On Tuesday, June 26, the Summer Kick-Off Concert will feature Latanya Farrell performing pop and today’s hits.

In conjunction with Art in the Park, there will be children’s entertainment and art activities.

The rest of the schedule is

July 3- Tim Palimeri – solo acoustic

July 10- Soul Sound Revue – soul and R&B

July 17- RapOet Self Suffice – hip hop

July 24 – Sick Since Sunday – modern and classic rock at Ultimate WireForm in Forestville

July 31 – 102nd National Army Band – patriotic and modern.

Aug. 7 – Midnight Rodeo – country

Aug. 22 – Crucial Massive – reggae

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bristolparksandrecreation.

Sponsors for the season are:

The City of Bristol

Gold Sponsors – The Arthur G. Russell Co., Barnes Group Foundation, and D’Amato Construction

Silver Sponsors –Milone & MacBroom, Forestville Village Association, and Integra-Cast Inc.

Bronze Sponsors – Greater Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Thomaston Savings Bank, Yarde Metals, Margaret Haberman Memorial Fund for Music at the Main Street Community Foundation, and Oakland Mechanicals.