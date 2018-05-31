Teen reported missing

Isaias Mendez, 16, of Bristol has been reported missing, Bristol police reported Thursday.

Mendez is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair worn as dreadlocks. It is unknown what he was last wearing but he usually dresses in shorts, tee-shirt and black/white/gold “Jordans.”

Mendez was last seen on May 28. A Silver Alert has been issued for Mendez.

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860)584-3011.