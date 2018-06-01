Despite rain, Forestville still remembers

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

A persistent misty rain fell on Forestville Sunday, May 27, but it was not enough to deter Forestville’s American Legion Post 209 from going forth with the annual Forestville Memorial Day Parade.

Although the event is annual, the past two years the streets of Forestville were empty on Memorial Day as rain scuttled plans for the event.

This year, the parade was moved to a Sunday– with a rain date of Monday. But organizers opted not to fall back to the rain date and surged ahead.

There were some changes due to the rain. Both Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern high schools marching bands didn’t participate because the rain could possibly damage uniforms and musical instruments. And there were some units that had marched in the past that didn’t participate. However, staples such as the Boy and Girl scouts and the Forestville Little League all marched.

Additionally, Post 209 went forth with the annual memorial ceremony where the war dead from Forestville were saluted by city leaders and was accompanied by a rifle salute from active duty representatives of the Army.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN