Meet St. Paul’s salutatorian

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol native Katie Pauloz is St. Paul Catholic High School’s salutatorian for the class of 2018.

Pauloz said she knew her class ranking when the school year started, but she was still proud of herself when it was officially announced at the academic awards night.

“I was very pleased that I received such an honor, and I knew that my hard work and dedication had been rewarded, and it was all meaningful and worthwhile, and I was just really happy,” said Pauloz.

During her four years at St. Paul, Pauloz was a member of the varsity tennis team, a part of the National Honor Society, and participated in the Blue Key Club and the sewing club.

“My experience at St. Paul has been very memorable, very meaningful. It’s been really wonderful to be a part of a close-knit, faith-filled community, and a very supportive environment. All the teachers have been very supportive of me,” said Pauloz. “I’ve had many opportunities to develop my talents, to grow academically.”

In the fall, Pauloz will make her way to Massachusetts, where she will attend Assumption College to study elementary education with a minor in music.

“I’ve always loved working with children. In the summer, I have a job as a camp counselor and I’ve formed really good connections with the kids, and I like working with them,” said Pauloz.

The salutatorian offered some advice to other high school students.

“Never give up, always [to] try hard academically, and in sports, and be determined and dedicated if any setbacks or obstacles happen in your life,” said Pauloz.