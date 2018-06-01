Police blotter for June 1

By Taylor Murchison-Gallagher
- Orlando Gonzalez, 41, of 205 Cooke St., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, May 21, and charged with first degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Kenneth Hunter, 27, of 42 Stafford Ave., apartment B1, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 21, and charged with using or tampering with a motor vehicle without permission.
- George Rembert, 30, of 31 Newton St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, May 21, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Phillip Sims, 35, of 102 South St., apartment 4, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim at least 60 years of age.
- Scott Peter Gordon, 59, of 84 Sherwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 22, and charged with violation of probation.
- James Santaniello, 62, of 132 Skyridge Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 22, and charged with first degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Santaniello was also charged with first degree criminal trespassing, violation of the conditions of release in the first degree, and violation of a protective order.
- Stephen Robert Stumpf, 49, of 2 Park St., apartment 2B, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 22, and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Timothy H. Johnson, 41, of 800 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 23, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Xavier Marzan, 27, of 158 School St., apartment 1, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and second degree identity theft.
- Luis Alberto Reyes, 32, of 181 Addison Rd., Glastonbury, was arrested on Wednesday, May 23, and charged with second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.
- Tarran J. Seymour, 26, of 221 Nunzio Dr., Plantsville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 23, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Jameal Jamalnorman Stewart, 21, of 67 Clinton St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, May 23, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Raymond Binns, 48, of 47 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 24, and charged with allowing a dog to roam, second degree breach of peace, and first degree threatening.
- Ismael Ramos, 22, of 76 Bingham St., apartment 5, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 24, and charged with second degree breach of peace, criminal attempt of second degree assault, and third degree assault.
- Krizia Rodriguez, 30, of 58 Burlington Ave., apartment 8, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 24, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Rodriguez was also charged with second degree failure to appear.