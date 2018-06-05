Grant received for ‘Commit to Health,’ free meals to be offered at library this summer

Bristol Parks and Recreation announced the receipt of a $20,000 “Commit to Health” grant in conjunction with the Bristol Public Library from the National Recreation and Parks Association.

Bristol Parks and Recreation and the Library will be working with Whitsons Culinary Group to bring free summer meals to Bristol school children this summer. This program will run on weekdays during the summer.

The Mrs. Rockwell Building at Rockwell Park is open to the public and will host breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 25, and running until Aug. 10.

For children attending the Bristol Parks and Recreation Summer FUN Camp, breakfast and lunch will be served for the duration of the camp. As part of the grant, these sites will be following the Commit to Health “Foods of the Month” curriculum, and the camp site will include games, activities, and entertainers to support healthy eating habits.

The Bristol Public Library will be serving lunch from June 18 until Aug. 17 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The library will be hosting a yoga class after lunch on Thursdays from June 12 to Aug. 9. On Friday, July 6 the Library will be hosting FoodPlay from 10 to 11 a.m., and Food Explorers on July 27 and Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

For any questions, reach out to the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department at ParksandRecreation@bristolct.gov or (860)584-6160, or the Bristol Public Library at (860)584-7787 ex. 6.