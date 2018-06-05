Obituaries: Andre M. Lavertue

With great sadness, our brother, André M. Lavertue, was called home and reunited with our parents, Antoine (1983) and Gilberte (2000) on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Born in New Britain on November 10, 1953, he attended Gaffney and Temple Schools, and was a longtime resident of Plainville. Despite his disabilities, André lived an active life and had many talents. An award winning artist, he earned the grand prize at an international art competition at Columbia University while attending Temple, and went on to create many colorful masterpieces over the years. Additionally, he participated in the Special Olympics, where he excelled in bowling, taking home the gold medal. André’s blue eyes, warm smile and big hugs will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.

He leaves behind his sisters, Jacqueline Lavertue and Patricia Lavertue, both of Plainville and Rita Lavertue of Bristol; his aunt, Rejeanne Suprenant of Plantsville; and several cousins in both Connecticut and Canada.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of André’s life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Plainville. Committal prayers and burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather before the mass, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St. Plainville.

In lieu of flowers, André may be remembered with contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Special Olympics of Connecticut, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517-2232.

