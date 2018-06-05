Obituaries: Helga Kaczmarzyk

Helga Kaczmarzyk, 95, of Bristol passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, June 4, 2018. She was the wife of the late Stanley Kaczmarzyk who passed in 1967.

Helga was born on December 29, 1922 in Torrington the daughter of the late Gustav and Clara (Schuster) Zetterval. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Bristol.

She leaves her daughters Jane Kayes and Cathy Redin; grandchildren Chad Kayes, Geraldine Jones, Gayle Smith, Gwen Diebold and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Friends and loved ones are invited to a calling hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046, specifically to fight Retinitis Pigmentosa (www.Blindness.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Helga’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.