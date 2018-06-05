Obituaries: Margaret Netti Flamang

Margaret Netti Flamang, 102, was born at home on Redstone Street in Forestville, Connecticut on December 8, 1915. She died on Friday, June 1, 2018.

In birth order, near the middle of a family of nine children, she was the emotional ballast. Margaret and her husband, Emil lived to nurture their son, Michael, their grandson, Andrew and broods of nieces, grand nieces, nephews, grand nephews and friends. She sowed kindness

At age 16, she took employment at Sessions Clock Company on East Main Street in Forestville. Working on the assembly line she met Emil, a skilled worker from the German neighborhood in Bristol. As a smart German who could repair things for a big southern Italian family, Emil bonded with Margaret’s father, Sylvester. During the 1930’s depression and the Second World War, the Netti family subsisted on their nine-acre parcel of land in Forestville.

As time passed, the land was subdivided for homes for the Netti girls. Hepworth Street was built to open the land to town services. Margaret and Emil’s corner of the Netti compound was a playground for Forestville children through the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

In addition to making a beautiful home, Margaret always worked outside of her home. She worked in several Bristol area factories. Her last employer was New Departure. She was a loyal member of the United Auto Workers union.

Margaret contributed her energy to St Matthew R C Church, the Forestville Boy’s Club and the Bristol Hospital volunteers. Her many years were active years as she strove to stay fit. Her swimming sessions at the Bristol Girls Club and Farmington Valley Y benefited her body and her spirit. The friends she made at her swimming group were with her always.

In 2015, she moved from her house to the Bristol home of her niece, Betty Roy. With Betty’s care and companionship, she lived a full life, vibrant and immersed with friends, family and the world.

She observed and reflected on the 2016 presidential election campaign. She enlisted her caregivers to pick up her absentee ballot to assure that she would be able to vote for Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential candidate.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. A Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol, 225 West St. Bristol CT 06010 or the Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St. Baltimore, MD 21201 or at info@crs.org .

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Margaret’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.