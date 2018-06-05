Obituaries: Sharlene Davis

Sharlene (Marquis) Davis, 64, of Bristol, widow of Allen Davis, passed away at home on June 1, 2018. Born on July 21, 1953 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late Xavier and Rita (Ethier) Marquis. For 21 years, Sharlene was an Administrative Secretary at Bristol Hospital. She also volunteered in the Oncology Dept. at Bristol Hospital. She enjoyed making homemade jewelry and taking trips to New Hampshire. Taking cruises was also another favorite pastime of hers. Sharlene leaves her son and his fiancé Ron Grondin and Kelly Hughes, and Kelly’s children Sophia and Benjamin Hughes of Bristol, CT. She also leaves her nephews Jeremy and Jeffrey Marquis. Sharlene was predeceased by her brother Ronald Marquis. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 7, at 11 am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be from 10-11 am Thursday morning at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center, 41 Brewster Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

