Obituaries: Timothy B. Cooke

Timothy B. Cooke, 60, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Eva, TN. He was born on January 20, 1958 in Bristol, a son of the late Michael Sr. and Annette Cooke.

Tim loved his family and friends leaving an impact on everyone he met. He enjoyed working with his hands. With an incredibly creative mind he could build and fix anything. He was an avid collector and hobbyist; his Corvettes, Harley, machinery and tools were his passion. Tim even named his dog Carley to reflect this.

Timothy is survived by his children Briana and Collin Cooke of Bristol; their mother Cheryl Dion of TN; brother Michael Cooke Jr. and his wife Jackie of NH; sister Charlotte Cooke of NH and several nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 4:00PM until 6:00 PM followed by memorial service at the funeral home at 6:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St. Bristol, CT 06010.