Parent & Toddler yoga offered June 12

Parent & Toddler Yoga will be held Tuesday, June 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, 291 Burlington Ave., Bristol.

You will engage with your child in a stimulating mix of gentle yoga-based exercises, touch and movement including stretches, balance, dancing and massage. During class, crawlers and walkers playfully practice yoga postures while they are standing, sitting and moving. There are moves and stretches for the parents to enjoy too, which help to release tension and relax. The class closes with a winding down, deep relaxation session that allows time to re-energize and be at one with your child.

Funding for this workshop provided by the Main Street Community Foundation

Call (860)314-0597 ext. 210 to register.

The class is free but size is limited.