Dining listings for June 8

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. Buffet breakfast. Scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, French toast, coffee, orange juice. American Legion Post 22, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. $7. Take out orders available.

MONDAY, JUNE 25

BRISTOL

‘RAISE A PINT.’ 5 to 8 p.m. Fund raiser for The Men and Boys’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Main Street Pint and Plate Restaurant, Main Street, Bristol. $45, includes sampling of menu and a glass of beer or wine. Tickets can be bought by sending check to Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06010