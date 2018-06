Health listings starting June 8

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Board of Education building, 129 Church St., Bristol. 1-800-RED-CROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

SOUTHINGTON

‘OPIOIDS: WHAT OLDER ADULTS NEED TO KNOW.’ Presented by staff from Wheeler Clinic. 11 a.m. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington. www.SouthingtonLibrary.org. Register. Ctclearinghouse.org/registration. (860) 414-1235.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. 1-800-RED-CROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

BRISTOL

KNOWING HOW TO MANAGE STRESS MAY IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE. 10:30 a.m. Presented by Hartford HealthCare at Home. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Register. RSVP. (860) 584-7895. hartfordhealthcareathome.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

SOUTHINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE. 12:45 to 6 p.m. St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. 1-800-RED-CROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

CONSTIPATION AND MEDICATIONS: WHAT’S STOPPING ME? 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Space limited. RSVP. 1-855-HHC-HERE.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.