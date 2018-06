The Bristol Lions Club is sponsoring its annual Fred Soliani Memorial Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 19 at the Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol.

All proceeds will be used to fund charitable activities in the Greater Bristol area.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with golfing through the day and ending with dinner and a raffle at 5 p.m.

Cost is $165 per golfer and includes all fees and meals.

Interested golfers should contact Bill Waseleski at wwaseleski@centuryspringmfg.com.