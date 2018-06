Meetings listings starting June 8

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT MULBERRY GARDENS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assisted living, adult day, and memory care community. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. (860) 276-1020.

SOUTHINGTON

PATRIOTIC PAINTING PARTY. 1:30 p.m. Create a flag-themed wooden plaque. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. RSVP. (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.