Miscellaneous listings for June 8

JUNE 8-9

BRISTOL

USED BOOK MINI SALES. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adult fiction will be sold at half price all day Saturday. 200 gently used fiction and non-fiction books for children, teens and adults, priced from 50 cents to $2 and a large selection of specially priced books at a slightly higher cost. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

OTHER

SINGLES BLOCK ISLAND DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 8 a.m. at the gate for the high speed ferry, 2 Ferry St., New London. It leaves at 8:30 a.m. Return on the 4:55 p.m. ferry. Round trip ticket is $47.50 To reserve ferry, call (860) 444-4624. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

OTHER

HOLY TRINITY BYZANTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH SPRING TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Selling anything and everything, including clothing. Homemade ethnic pasty available as well. Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 121 Beaver St., New Britain. (860) 229-2531.

NEW HORIZONS 61ST ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL AND CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classic cars, live entertainment, special guest Joe Fury. Free pony rides. New Horizons Village, 37 Bliss Memorial Rd., Unionville. Rain or shine. (860) 673-8893.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

BRISTOL

ARTIST RECEPTION. 4 to 6 p.m. Watercolor paintings from “The Studio.” Meet the artists, purchase artwork, enjoy some light refreshments. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. www.ELCCT.org

PLAINVILLE

FELLOWSHIP SUNDAY. 11 a.m. Followed by open house reception. Grace Lutheran Church, 22 Farmington Ave., Plainville. www.graceinplainville.org, (860) 747-5191.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7075.

JUNE 12-30

BRISTOL

MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

JUNE 14-17

BRISTOL

ZORBA 2018 GREEK FESTIVAL. Thursday, 4 to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live Greek music and dancing, Friday and Saturday. Food, pastry, jewelry, imports, raffle, drinks, ouzo, souvlaki. Free admission. Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-3476. www.SaintDemetriosBristol.org. stdemetriosbristolusa@hotmail.com

JUNE 14, JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50’S, 60’S, 70’S DANCE. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. DJ-Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80 birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

NOW thru JUNE 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.