Obituaries: Vito Masotti

Vito Masotti, 88, of Bristol, husband of Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 27, 1929 in Bristol and was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Ferro) Masotti. He was a Builder and Land Developer for many years before retiring. Vito was an active parishioner of St. Anthony Church. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Vito was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Palos Council #35 and a former 4th Degree Knight, Rodan Council. He also was a former Lodge Member of the Bristol BPOE #1010. Vito loved spending winters in Ft. Lauderdale and New Smyrna Beach, FL for over 25 years. He also enjoyed his home on Cedar Lake in Bristol. Besides his wife, he leaves a son and daughter-in-law, David and Joanne Masotti of Deland, FL, two daughters, Esther Masotti and her fiancé Roger Seguin of Bristol and Patricia and her husband George “Butchie” Benoit of Bristol, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Jean Masotti of Bristol, and Ritchie and Patricia Masotti of Bristol, two sisters-in-law, Virginia Masotti and Diane Masotti-Hamilton both of Bristol, four granddaughters, Gina Blauvelt, Kristina Benoit, Megan Hickey and Amanda Mathis, seven great grandchildren, Libby Blauvelt, Camren Blauvelt, Brett Hickey, Brylie Hickey, Braedon Hickey, Payton Mathis and Ryan Mathis, also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dominic Masotti, Michael Masotti and Robert Masotti. The funeral will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 5-8pm at the funeral home. Military honors will be held at the church. The Masotti family invites you to send a condolence message in Vito’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

