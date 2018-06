NOW thru JUNE 9

‘COMEDIANS.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Directed by Johnny Peifer of Bristol. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. (860) 229-3049. hitw.tix.com. After 8 p.m., parking is free at Szczesny Garage on Chestnut Street, next to police station.