Yankee Magazine honors New England Carousel Museum, fire museum

The New England Carousel Museum and Bristol Museum of Fire History have been named “Best Specialty Museum” by Yankee Magazine’s 2018 Editors’ Choice Awards for the “Best of Connecticut,” alongside places such as Infinity Music Hall & Bistro named as “Best Music Club” located in Hartford, and Talcott Mountain Tower Trail as “Best Short Hike” in Simsbury as day trip destinations in Connecticut.

The museum, in a statement, said, “It is an honor to receive this recognition from Yankee Magazine and we are delighted to accept this award for 2018.”

Editors of Yankee Magazine describes the museum: “[The] 1837 factory building… houses a collection of 150 artfully carved carousel animals, plus a plethora of carnival memorabilia, a restoration workshop, a thunderous band organ, and a fully operating Venetian carousel you’re invited to ride. .”