Obituaries: Llewellyn E. Roy

Llewellyn E. “Lew” Roy, 83, of Micco, FL and Bristol, beloved husband of Joyce (Brown) Roy) died on Friday (May 25, 2018) in Melbourne, FL. Lew was born in Eagle Lake, ME on June 5, 1934 and was the only son of the late Emile and Claudia Roy. He came to Bristol in 1953 and went to work for New Departure. After 14 years at New Departure he established All State Painting in Bristol which he operated until retiring in 1994. Lew was a very friendly and well-liked businessman in the community and he leaves behind many satisfied customers. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his wife driving their RV around the country before settling back down. A devoted member of Bethel Christian Church in Bristol, he accepted the Lord as his personal savior on September 23, 1982. Since then, he lived for the Lord every day, said his prayers, and even prayed to receive his new truck in heaven before his death. In addition to his wife of 32 years, Lew leaves four sons: Timothy Roy and wife, Georgina of Bristol, Bruce Albert and wife, Rose of Madison, AL, Mark Albert and wife, Marianne of DeFuniak Springs, FL, and Rob Albert of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two daughters: Lori Walters and husband, Keith of Newport, AL, and Gayle Byrd and husband, John of Seale, AL; daughter-in-law: Lisa Roy of Bristol; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons: Stephen Roy and Thomas Albert, and his sister: Louise Bilodeau. His life will be celebrated on Thursday (June 14, 2018) at 11 AM at Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will take place at Bethel Christian Church on Thursday prior to the service, between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045, or the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Lew’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. “PRAISE THE LORD”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

