Police blotter for June 15

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Joseph Edwards, 29, was arrested on Friday, May 25, and was charged with violation of probation.
- Jason L. James, 42, of 69 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 26, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Johnny Chello Perez, 23, of 44 Rosemont Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 26, and charged with first degree failure to appear, and second degree failure to appear.
- James Clark, 25, of 25 Williams St., apartment 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 27, and charged with operation or towing and unregistered motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 137 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 27, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Erin B. Lacombe, 42, of 218 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 27, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Eric Stephen Pelletier, 28, of 92 Stafford Rd., Burlington, was arrested on Sunday, May 27, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Audrey L. Bennet, 57, of 15 Condon Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 28, and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Mark A. Glines, 27, of 124 Hepworth St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 28, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to signal on restricted turns, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Matthew Thomas Heffernan, 19, of 39 Pondview Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 28, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Elizabeth N. Riley, 60, of 469 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 28, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Jasmine R. Brewer, 24, of 138 Kitemaug Dr., Uncasville, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Maribel Burgos, 45, of 107 Easton Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 137 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, theft of a number plate or insert, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, defective windshield wiper, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and for not having insurance.
- Victor Gonzalez, 33, of 112 Curtiss St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and charged with second degree illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Anna Soto, 53, of 60 Englewood Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Ricky Gerald Beaulieu, 50 of 58 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 30, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Xiomara M. Semidey-Meiias, 24, of 260 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 30, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Michael William Hubbell, 22, of 156 Potuccos Ring Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Thursday, May 31, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- David Mark Lempicki, 26, of 71 Mill St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, May 31, and charged with violation of probation.
- Shaylin Myers, 20, of 85 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 31, and charged with third degree assault.
- Dwight Leon Dimock,38, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.
- Jaime Marie Gerry, 29, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and first degree criminal trespassing.
- David G. Gonzalez, 40, of 70 Boardman Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Jesus Gonzalez, 52, of 26 Pleasant Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with failure to signal on a restricted turn and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Kevy Hernandez-Gomez, 24, of 26 Pleasant Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mitchell A. Mullins, 56, of 28 Saw Mill Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, making improper turns, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jose Reyes, 24, of 37 Putnam St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear.
- Daniel Sokolowski, 30, of 18 CObble Hill Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Antwain M. Berry, 25, of 431 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Saturday, June 2, and charged with possession with intent to sell narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, tampering with or fabricating, and interfering with an officer.
- Tadzia Cherelle Jenkins, 25, of 431 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Saturday, June 2, and charged with tampering with or fabricating, and interfering with an officer.
- Robert Anthony Clarke, 27, of 204 Collins St., Apt. 2D, Hartford, was arrested on Sunday, June 3, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- David Dziedzic, 39, of 71 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 3, and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Matthew J. Nadeau, 30, of 228 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 3, and charged with failure to renew registration, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.