Rams prove to be top contender at Ls

MIDDLETOWN – The Bristol Central boys track and field team proved to be one of the top Class L programs in the state since the start of the 2018 campaign.

And verification of that fact came at the Class L championships on Tuesday, May 29 from Middletown High School.

The competition was intense as the top four teams – Hall, Middletown, New Milford, and Bristol Central – were separated by just 11 points by the completion of the event.

In fact, the Rams were only 10 points away from taking the title, finishing in third place (63.5 points) behind runner-up Middletown (66 points) and champion Hall (73).

“Central placed 3rd in Class L yesterday,” said Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk. “It was an awesome meet with some outstanding performances. We just missed second place and had the lead in the meet for most of it.”

The Rams 63.5 points was one of the best performances ever at the state championship event by the program.

Back in 2015, the squad tallied 71.5 points and also earned a third place finish but ended up nowhere near champion Windsor’s (116.5 points) and runner-up Wethersfield’s (97.5) final point totals.

But this third place finish was different.

Central was only 2.5 points off of the runner-up’s pace and proved to be just as tough as Middletown was in another tit-for-tat finish against its CCC South foe.

New Milford took fourth place (62 points) while Hartford Public was a distant fifth (45).

Bristol Eastern came in 22nd place with five points.

Central’s senior duo of Dathan Hickey and Nigel West used the championship as a showcase, placing in the top of several events.

Hickey, who played baseball at Central last season, won the high jump and his championship leap of 22 feet, 6.75 inches and easily surpassed Aren Seeger of Naugatuck’s make of 21 feet, 7.5 inches for second place.

In the preliminaries of the 100 meters, Hickey placed third in 11.01 seconds and did one spot better in the finals.

He earned second in the finals with a time of 11.06 seconds.

West was sixth in the 100 prelim but placed fourth in the finals, finishing in 11.21 seconds and then did well in the 200 meters later on in the meet.

Seeded at 22.55 seconds, he finished the 200 just a hair better in 22.45 which was good for third place.

And then Hickey and West joined forces – along with fellow senior Pat Kjornrattanawanich, who also had a tremendous overall season for the Rams, and sophomore David Bowes – in the 4×100 meter relay to take third place, finishing up in 42.79 seconds.

In the 110 hurdle event, Elijah Ortiz earned fifth place with a time of 15.84 seconds while teammate Jose Navedo took seventh in 16.22 seconds.

Both athletes also placed in the top-10 of the 300 hurdles with Ortiz (6th, 41.90 seconds) and Navedo (10th, 43.17 seconds) performing well.

The boys 4×400 relay team of Galen Hickey, Ramon Ambert, Ortiz and Kjornrattanawanich placed fifth in 3:31.88 while Hunter Peterson got to work in the high jump.

Peterson took third place with a leap of six feet while earning 11th place in the long jump (19 feet, 11 inches).

In the 4×800 relay, the grouping of Adam Chawner, Leo Kavanaugh, Pacifico Flores and Devin Flores placed seventh in a time of 8:26.51.

And, once again in the triple jump, “Hickeymania” took over in a big way.

Galen Hickey was the runner-up with a jump of 42 feet, 2.75 inches.

In the mile, Mark Petrosky took ninth place 4:34.85; Gabe Updegraff was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 9.25 inches; and in the javelin, Jakob Salinas earned ninth with a toss of 129 feet, 11 inches.

For Eastern, Joe Hardin placed seventh in the 400 meters (51.45 seconds) while Brendon Gayle took sixth place in the triple jump (41 feet, 4.5 inches) – both scoring events for the Lancers.

The girls squad from Bristol Central wrapped up a seventh place finish, scoring 37 points overall.

Windsor won the Class L title behind 92 points, Hall was the runner-up a 68 while Simsbury (66) was just two points behind in third.

Eastern placed 20th as Kailey Laprise finished fifth in the 400 meters in 1:01.20 – netting all of the Lancers points at the meet.

Laprise was also 12th in the 200 meters (27.27 seconds).

The Rams grabbed a number of its points in the field events while Shy-Ann Whitten took home a state championship.

She won the high jump with a leap of five feet, two inches while taking second in the triple jump.

Her jump of 34 feet, one half inch was good for the runner-up trophy in the triple.

Kaiya Alexander earned second place in the shot put (34 feet, three inches) and Adalia Malick finished fourth in the 400 in 1:00.2.

The previous week, the Central Connecticut Conference Southern division boys outdoor track and field meet championships came down to the squads from Bristol Central and Middletown.

And after the Blue Dragons had narrowly defeated the Rams during regular season action (79-71), it was Bristol’s turn for a little revenge.

On Wednesday, May 23, Central won the boys portion of the event, sinking Middletown 212-202.5 to claim a share of the league title.

Plainville came in third (91.5 points), Berlin took fourth (69.5), and Bristol Eastern earned fifth (42).

In girls action, Berlin (164 points) won the event while Bristol Central took runner’s up honors with 117.5 points.

Bristol Eastern finished in seventh place with 42 points.

“The CCC South meet was awesome too with us pulling out the win over Middletown 212-202.5 to tie for the overall CCC South Championship and win the South Patriot Division,” said Stafford-Kirk.

Here are the results of the CCC South Championship meet:

CCC South Boys – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

1) Bristol Central (212 points)

2) Middletown (202.5 points)

3) Plainville (91.5 points)

4) Berlin (69.5 points)

5) Bristol Eastern (42 points)

6) Platt (38.5 points)

7) Maloney (25.5 points)

CCC South Girls – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

1) Berlin (164 points)

2) Bristol Central (117.5 points)

3) Middletown (117 points)

4) Plainville (94.5 points)

5) Maloney (87.5 points)

6) Platt (58.5 points)

7) Bristol Eastern (42 points)

Girls Individual Results – Top 8

100 meters

Alyssa Lavoie (Bristol Eastern), 6th place – 13.57 seconds

Julia Simpson (Bristol Central), 8th place – 19.92 seconds

200 meters

Kailey Laprise (Bristol Eastern), 2nd place – 27.45 seconds

Adalia Malick (Bristol Central), 6th place – 27.95 seconds

Alyssa Lavoie (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 28.16 seconds

400 meters

Adalia Malick (Bristol Central), 1st place – 1:01.36

Kailey Laprise (Bristol Eastern), 2nd place – 1:01.76

Mia Hinton (Bristol Central), 6th place – 1:05.97

Brianna Champagne (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 1:09.53

800 meters

Meghan Curtin (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 2:31.96

Paige Hinton (Bristol Central), 5th place – 2:37.15

Maggie Santacroce (Bristol Eastern), 6th place – 2:42.40

1600 meters

Avery Braccia (Bristol Eastern), 4th place – 5:47.31

Salvatrice Bosco (Bristol Central), 5th place – 5:53.34

Alexandra Sirko (Bristol Central), 7th place – 6:13.13

3200 meters

Isabella Crandall (Bristol Central), 3rd place – 13:10.32

Alexandra Sirko (Bristol Central), 4th place – 13:27.13

Maggie Santacroce (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 14:06.83

100 Hurdles

Christine Attle (Bristol Central), 7th place – 19.88 seconds

Jenesis Howard (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 20.27 seconds

300 Hurdles

Ashleigh Clark (Bristol Central), 6th place – 53.51 seconds

Abigail Calfe (Bristol Central), 8th place – 55.70 seconds

4×100 meter relay

*Morgan Labbe, Adalia Malick, Mia Hinton, and Shy-Ann Whitten

(Bristol Central), 4th place – 51.82 seconds

4×400 meter relay

*Alyssa Lavoie, Brianna Champagne, Megan Perry, and Kailey Laprise

(Bristol Eastern), 3rd place – 4:28.25

*Morgan Labbe, Meghan Curtis, Mia Hinton, and Gabriella Calfe

(Bristol Central), 4th place – 4:28.65

4×800 meter relay

*Meghan Curtis, Paige Hinton, Isabella Crandall, and Salvatrice Bosco

(Bristol Central), 2nd place – 10:29.31

High Jump

Shy-Ann Whitten (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 5 feet

Pole Vault

Camille Attle (Bristol Central), 5th place – 6 feet, 6 inches

Christine Attle (Bristol Central), 6th place – 6 feet

Long Jump

Abigail Calfe (Bristol Central), 7th place – 14 feet, 10.5 inches

Triple Jump

Shy-Ann Whitten (Bristol Central), 1st place – 34 feet, 9.25 inches

Abigail Calfe (Bristol Central), 4th place – 32 feet, 3.5 inches

Gabriella Calfe (Bristol Central), 6th place – 31 feet, 2.5 inches

Shot Put

Kaiya Alexander (Bristol Central), 1st place – 36 feet, 3 inches

Kayla Hardin (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 29 feet, 9.5 inches

Discus

Kayla Hardin (Bristol Eastern), 5th place – 86 feet, 9 inches

Javelin

Desarae Johnson (Bristol Central), 7th place – 87 feet, 5 inches

Boys Individual Results – Top 8

100 meters

Dathan Hickey (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 11.26 seconds

200 meters

Nigel West (Bristol Central), 1st place – 22.55 seconds

Joe Hardin (Bristol Eastern), 5th place – 23.73 seconds

Ramon Ambert (Bristol Central), 6th place – 23.92 seconds

400 meters

Joe Hardin (Bristol Eastern), 1st place – 52.63 seconds

Ramon Ambert (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 52.86 seconds

Pat Kjornrattanawanich (Bristol Central), 3rd place – 53.53 seconds

800 meters

Mason Poirier (Bristol Eastern), 3rd place – 2:06.94

Leo Kavanaugh (Bristol Central), 4th place – 2:07.77

Sean Sullivan (Bristol Eastern), 5th place – 2:07.78

Adam Chawner (Bristol Central), 6th place – 2:08.44

Mark Petrosky (Bristol Central), 7th place – 2:09.27

1600 meters

Mark Petrosky, (Bristol Central), 1st place – 4:41.62

Pacifico Flores (Bristol Central), 3rd place – 4:46.08

Devin Flores (Bristol Central), 4th place – 4:46.22

Matt Roy (Bristol Central), 5th place – 4:49.74

Nate DeAngelo (Bristol Central), 6th place – 4:50.32

Ben Wadowski (Bristol Eastern), 8th place – 4:57.60

3200 meters

Mark Petrosky, (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 10:14.54

Matt Roy (Bristol Central), 4th place – 10:30.98

Nate DeAngelo (Bristol Central), 5th place – 10:31.53

Devin Flores (Bristol Central), 8th place – 10:42.61

110 Hurdles

Elijah Ortiz (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 16.32 seconds

Jose Navedo (Bristol Central), 3rd place – 16.88 seconds

Brendon Gayle (Bristol Eastern), 7th place – 20.04 seconds

300 Hurdles

Elijah Ortiz (Bristol Central), 1st place – 42.67 seconds

Jose Navedo (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 43.75 seconds

Drew Dauphinee (Bristol Eastern), 6th place – 46.56 seconds

4×100 meter relay

Pat Kjornrattanawanich, David Bowes, Dathan Hickey, and Nigel West (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 43.15 seconds

4×400 meter relay

Pat Kjornrattanawanich, David Bowes, Jose Ramirez, and Nigel West (Bristol Central), 1st place – 3:34.72

4×800 meter relay

Devin Flores, Jose Ramirez, Leo Kavanaugh, and Adam Chawner (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 8:44.34

Mike Crisafulli, Ben Johnsky, Nico Provenzano, and Jose Rodriguez (Bristol Eastern), 5th place – 9:29.57

High Jump

Hunter Peterson (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 5 feet, 8 inches

Pole Vault

Kyle Rivera (Bristol Eastern), 7th place – 9 feet, 6 inches

Jose Navedo (Bristol Central), 8th place – 9 feet, 6 inches

Long Jump

Dathan Hickey (Bristol Central), 1st place – 21 feet, half inch

Hunter Peterson (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 19 feet, .75 inches

Galen Hickey (Bristol Central), 6th place – 18 feet, 7 inches

Kyle Rivera (Bristol Eastern), 7th place – 18 feet, 1 inch

Triple Jump

Galen Hickey (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 42 feet, 5.5 inches

Hunter Peterson (Bristol Central), 3rd place – 40 feet, 4 inches

Brendon Gayle (Bristol Eastern), 6th place – 38 feet, 11.5 inches

Shot Put

Gabe Updegraff (Bristol Central), 2nd place – 44 feet, 4.5 inches

Discus

Gabe Updegraff (Bristol Central), 5th place – 107 feet, 7 inches

Mike Guzman (Bristol Central), 6th place – 105 feet, 11 inches

Javelin

Jakob Salinas (Bristol Central), 5th place – 144 feet, 2 inches