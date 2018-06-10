Fire report for June 15

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

May 18

Terryville Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

56 School St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

3 Ambler Rd., off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire.

41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Dutton Avenue, medical assist, assist EMS crew.

411 Village St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

150 King St., unauthorized burning.

May 19

1389 Stafford Ave, person in distress, other.

842 Clark Ave., power line down.

1074 Stafford Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Enterprise Drive and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Woodland Street and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

335 Mix St., good intent call, other.

161 Blakeslee St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

37 Garden St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

May 20

34 Nicholas Ct., smoke detector activation, no fire.

750 Stevens St., detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

380 King St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

33 Jacobs St., lock-out.

82 McIntosh Dr., lock-in.

16 Sunnydale Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

757 Lake Ave., water or steam leak.

May 21

390 Lake Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Willis Street and Muir Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

780 James P. Casey Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

397 Jerome Ave., power line down.

23 Constance Lane, power line down.

383 Middle St., building fire.

May 23

121 Matthews St., building fire.

257 Main St., water problem.

420 North Main St., natural vegetation fire.

Redstone Hill Road and DiPietro Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

21 Tuttle Rd., South Side School, biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

284 North Main St., good intent call, other.

May 24

420 North Main St., fire, other.

1149 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

357 Birch St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

182 North Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.

Woodland Street and Maple Street, smoke scare, odor of scare.

May 25

Overlook Avenue, assist police or other governmental agency.

Pine Street and Bishop Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

1224 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

49 Dogwood Lane, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

May 26

18 Saw Mill Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

420 Divinity St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

400 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Rogers Road and Lantern Hill Road, power line down.

King Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

25 Norris Dr., good intent call, other.

68 Empire Way, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Memorial Boulevard and Mellen Street, good intent call, other.

45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

301 Main st., water or steam leak.

51 Broderick Rd., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

May 27

171 Laurel St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

517 Emmett St., lock-out.

517 Emmett St., lock-in.

740 King St., good intent call, other.

66 Constance Lane, lock-out.

May 28

359 Brook St., water or steam leak.

Main Street and South Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1175 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

40 Old Cider Mill Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

790 Willis St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

117 Davis Dr., detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

45 Middle St., lock-in.

49 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Louisiana Avenue and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

May 29

104 Davis Dr., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

26 Upson St., power line down.

41 Brewster Road, alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

305 Divinity St., power line down.

572 Brook St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

80 Beths Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

56 Kenney St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

May 30

Main Street and Riverside Avenue, good intent call, other.

40 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

45 Hawthorne St., removal of victims from statlled elevator.

Metro Street and Daley Street, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Stocks Playground, Lake Avenue, lock-out.

47 Upson St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

North Main Street, natural vegetation fire, other.

Minnesota Lane and Marcia Drive, outside equipment fire.

Hill Street and Matthews Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

May 31

110 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

102 Fifth St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

685 Lake Ave., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

Everett Street and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

182 Main St., motor vehicale accident withnjuries.

287 Camp St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

June 1

122 Morningside Dr., East, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.