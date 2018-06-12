Broad View Fund to help Imagine Nation, Bristol Preschool, and Talcott Center

The Broad View Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation announced the 2018 beneficiaries of the proceeds from the 12th Annual Cocktails @ 8 to be held Saturday, Oct. 20.

This year’s proceeds will help to support the collaborative exchange between Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, and the Talcott Center for Child Development. Together, they will be launching an innovative curriculum called “Bristol=Resilient Children.” This new pilot program will impact over 500 children and families annually at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center and the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center.

The goal of this innovative pilot program is to strengthen the mental health of children, educators, and parents through a multi-faceted approach that will include teacher in-service training, a parent workshop series, and the onsite services of a behavioral analyst.

For over 40 years Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center and Bristol Preschool Child Care Center have been providing the greater Bristol community with NAEYC accredited, full day/full year School Readiness Preschool and infant and toddler program. A press release explained, “Together they are committed to a positive early education experience with hands-on, developmentally appropriate, engaging learning opportunities for young children. Their educated and highly qualified teachers foster a love of lifelong learning and assist in the healthy social-emotional development of their students. Collectively, their private non-profit agencies touch the lives of thousands of children and families by providing a strong educational foundation to our youngest learners and supporting their parents and caregivers.”

The Talcott Center for Child Development is a comprehensive, privately owned therapy center for children with special needs and their families. Offering occupational, physical and speech therapy services, as well as Applied Behavior Analysis, The Talcott Center for Child Development works with a vast population ranging in age from birth to 21 years. Their clinicians are skilled in working with a wide range of diagnoses, including Autism, Sensory Processing Disorder and developmental delays. In addition to individual services and group programming, they offer parent education, consultation, evaluations and outside referrals as needed.

The 12th Annual Cocktails @ 8 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20.