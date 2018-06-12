Internet safety and children program offered by city June 28

On Thursday, June 28, the City of Bristol is hosting a free community outreach opportunity to address the concerns of parents and inform them of the possible dangers and threats children face when using the Internet.

“The City of Bristol considers this one of the highest priorities on the city’s agenda this year. While the Internet can be a valuable and useful learning tool, it can also present new dangers to today’s youth,” stated Police Chief Brian Gould in a press release from the mayor’s office.

“Everyone needs to be aware of technology available today and what safety rules should be put into place. Especially with summer coming, we want parents, grandparents and any guardian to understand the dangers that are as close to their children as a computer or their phone,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “We discover new apps, social networking sites, and other digital threats every day. Many times our children find and experiment with these dangers before parents even know they exist. This seminar explains how internet safety begins at home.”

The free informational session, beginning at 6:30pm in the Bristol City Council Chambers, 111 North Main St., is being presented by Scott Driscoll, President of Internet Safety Concepts located in South Windsor. Just a few of the topics covered will be today’s current applications and programs; cyber bullying; sexting/texting; predators; and the positives and negatives of the social media world. Driscoll will give helpful insight and tips on protecting kids from being victims and how parents can take measures to keep their families safe.

As a former police officer, the press release said Driscoll uses first-hand knowledge to help families create a positive “digital footprint” that is safe yet productive. He carefully outlines issues with sharing too much information, video chat issues, and the importance of privacy settings.

“The idea is to heighten awareness of what could happen if kids are not thinking about safety and the consequences while using today’s technology,” said Driscoll in the press release. “We look at how sharing photos, information, and locations could impact their future and sometimes even their lives forever.”

The program is free to all Bristol residents.