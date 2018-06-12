Obituaries: James ‘Jay’ R. Giordano

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of James “Jay” R. Giordano, 64, of Bristol, beloved husband of Margaret “Peg” A. (Dutcher) Giordano. Jay ascended into heaven on Wednesday, June 6, in the company of friends. Born in New Britain on October 17, 1953, to James Giordano and Marion (Simpson) Crumb, Jay was a beautifully behaved child of 1950s suburban America. Jay was particularly impressed by television and its transition from black and white to color, an entertainment that continued during his life. Saintly in disposition, Jay practiced humility and kindness every day. Proud and meticulous, he kept his home full of compassion and warmth, manicured and well-appointed. Jay had a 37-year career in manufacturing at Superior Electric working with lifelong friends. Jay nurtured his family to flourish in this world—to express their creativity and their intellect without apprehension. Jay’s two children, Matthew Giordano (Colleen Keller) of Brooklyn, NY, and David Khan-Giordano (Nabiha Khan-Giordano) of Chicago, IL, are infinitely enriched from his companionship and dedication. His first grandchild, Baby Khan-Giordano, is due in September. In addition, Jay is survived by his mother Marion (Simpson) Crumb of Farmington, CT; sister Lisann Giordano (Jonathan Lacroix) of Florence, MA; mother-in-law Mary Dutcher of Bristol, CT; sister-in-law Kathleen Winter (Mark Winter) of Canton, CT; brother-in-law William E. Dutcher, Jr. (Susan Dutcher) of Bristol, CT; nieces and nephews Samuel Winter (Sara Winter), Benjamin Winter (Jenny Von Sayasith), Elizabeth Winter (Daniel Massaro), Zachary Dutcher, and Thomas Dutcher. His exercise partners and loyal dogs Oliver and Ruby also remain. Funeral services to be held on Wednesday June 13, 2018, 1 P.M. at the First Congregational Church 31 Maple St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday between 4 and 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Jay’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

