Obituaries: Jeanette Fournier

Jeanette (Lechus) Fournier, 87, of Bristol, died on Thursday (June 7, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Donald Fournier and celebrated 63 years of happy marriage.

A native of Shelton, CT, Jeanette was the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Owcarz) Lechus. A graduate of the nursing program at New Britain General Hospital, she was an RN at Bristol Hospital for 45 years having worked in the Operating Room, Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgery. She was a long-time member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed writing poetry, watching cowboy movies, attending Connecticut Sun Games and was an avid Red Sox Fan. Jeanette was also a volunteer at the senior center and lived for her family.

In addition to her husband, Jeanette leaves behind her two sons and 2 daughters-in-law: Bill and Tina Fournier of New Jersey, Paul and Sandy Fournier of Florida; a daughter: Donna Fournier of Delaware; two sisters: Lorraine Hirth of Milford, Shirley Haggerty of Huntington; six grandchildren: Michael and his wife Normary, James and his wife Stormie, Hannah, Harlan III, Bryant, Katie and her husband Brad; nine great-grandchildren: Emily, Noah, Abigail, Nathan, Alba, Easton, Savannah, Bradford, Gabriel; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 13, 2018) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Ansonia. Calling hours will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Care Center at Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Road, Bristol, CT 06010.

