Obituaries: Letitia O. Frey

Letitia (Hinchcliffe) O. “Bunny” Frey, 84, of Bristol, widow of Henry Frey, died on Thursday (June 7, 2018) at The Pines at Bristol. Letitia was born January 10, 1934 in Torrington and was a daughter of the late Maynard and Olive Hinchcliffe. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter Jennifer M. Tedesco as well as her best friend Trudy Cleary of Bristol. She is survived by her two sons: Thomas Tedesco and wife, Susan of Florida and Jeffrey Tedesco and wife Barbara of Bristol; her brothers David Hinchcliffe and wife, Pam of New Mexico and Keith Hinchcliffe and wife, Judy of California; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, stepchildren, and cousins. Mom’s zest for life, trying to do right by others and be productive never diminished as she tried to maintain her dignity and sense of self throughout a long and debilitating struggle with declining health for a number of years. Special thanks to all the caregivers at Village Gate of Farmington, Shady Oaks and The Pines Nursing Home of Bristol who have shown her great kindness and support for many years. As noted in the poem “The Dash” by Linda Ellis, life is about how we spend the time (dash) between when we are born and when we die that matters the most. Memorial service and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to a charitable organization and choose love when treating others. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Letitia’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

