Obituaries: Linda Ann Velardo

Linda Ann Velardo, 70, of Terryville passed away Friday, June 8th after a courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was born December 31, 1947 in Waterbury, Ct, daughter of the late James and Hazel (Thibeau) Velardo. She leaves her daughter Brenda (Luis) Cubille, granddaughters Faith Albino and Autumn Strachan, brother Richard Baillargeon of S.C., sister Lori (Stephen) Cote of Plymouth, CT, nephews Christopher and Ryan Barry, two great grandchildren, her companion David Knight and best friend Karen Gagnon. She is pre-deceased by step-father Henry Baillargeon and former husband Peter Holmes of Wolcott.

Prior to her retirement, Linda was No. 1 Secretary at D’Amico Construction of Plainville. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church of Terryville. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling the U.S. with David and her cats. Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid gardener and a sweet, gentle person who touched many lives with her kindness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at The Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. A reception will follow at the Lyceum to celebrate her life. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 538 Preston Ave., Meriden CT 06450 or the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 181 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com