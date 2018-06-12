Obituaries; Robert E. Leroux

Robert E. Leroux, 76, of Terryville, husband of Bonnie (MacGregor) Leroux passed away Thursday June 7, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Bob was born December 24, 1941 in Westport, NY, son of the late John and Aldea (Adams) Leroux. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an electronic engineer for ADC Broadband. Bob worked in the early development of fiber optics technology.

Bob was an active member and past trustee of the Plymouth Congregational Church. He was a member of the Plymouth Republican Town Committee and the Friends of the Terryville Library. Bob was a member of the Terryville Lions Club. He served on the Board of Directors, was past president and was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was active 40 plus years with the Terryville Lions Country Fair working various jobs from cooking in the grinder trailer to chairman of outside concessions then later taking on Gates and Security.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Peters of Wethersfield and grandson Ryan. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by four sisters.

A memorial service will be held 11:00AM on Saturday June 16, 2018 at the Plymouth Congregational Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday evening from 6 – 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Terryville Library, 238 Main St, Terryville, CT 06786.