Obituaries: Steven E. Dallon

Steven E. Dallon, 66, of Terryville and Statesville, NC, widower of Judi (Kirkwood) Dallon, died on Thursday (June 7, 2018) unexpectedly at his home in Terryville. Steve was born in Methuen, MA on September 14, 1951 and was a son of Doris (Duncan) Dallon of Bristol and the late Robert Dallon. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. He then attended Porter and Chester Institute to study plumbing. A Master Plumber, he began working in profession opening his own business in Saint Francis, KS, returning to Connecticut in 1978 and went to work over 20 years for American Industrial Services in Wallingford retiring December 31, 2017. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, carpentry, and travel. In addition to his mother, Steve leaves his son: Rob Dallon of New Britain; his daughter: Sharon Dallon of Terryville; a brother: Dale Dallon and his wife, Dolores of Maricopa, AZ; two sisters: Diane Skelly and husband, Robert of Farmington, and Linda Gordon of Bristol; three beloved grandchildren: David, Steven, and Aleczander Dallon; his partner, Nadine Brousseau of Terryville; and several nieces and nephews. His life will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 13, 2018) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Steve’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

