Pavalock-D’Amato’s son gets standing ovation in House of Reps.

State Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) introduces her newborn son, Leo Gordon D’Amato, on the floor of the House of Representatives during the final week of the 2018 Legislative Session. Lawmakers, staff and guests gave the new mother and her son a standing ovation as they welcomed the newest member to the House Chamber family. Pavalock-D’Amato was accompanied by her mother, Cathy Pavalock, who is a delivery nurse at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, and helped to deliver her grandson. This is the first child for Pavalock-D’Amato and her husband, Tony D’Amato.

