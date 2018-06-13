Dining listings, starting June 15

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

BRISTOL

LAKE COMPOUNCE’S 2ND ANNUAL CRAFT BEER AND FOOD TRUCK FEST. 12 to 7 p.m. 12 Connecticut craft breweries and array of local food trucks and music. Unlimited sample tickets which includes reduced price admission to the park are $49.99. Lake Compounce, Bristol. www.lakecompounce.com

MONDAY, JUNE 25

BRISTOL

‘RAISE A PINT.’ 5 to 8 p.m. Fundraiser for The Men and Boys’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Main Street Pint and Plate Restaurant, Main Street, Bristol. $45, includes sampling of menu and a glass of beer or wine. Tickets can be bought by sending check to Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06010