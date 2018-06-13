Kids listings

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

BRISTOL

FATHER’S DAY PROGRAM. 12 to 3 p.m. Meet unusual animals like a nine-foot python, Sulcatta turtles, and bugs. Most can be touched and handled by the audience. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Fathers are free. Members, $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members, $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. www.elcct.org

FATHER’S DAY/ TOUCH A TRUCK. 11 to 4 p.m., Father’s Day. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Touch A Truck. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave,. Bristol. Fathers and members free. $6 for adults, $5.50 for seniors. $3.50 for children 4 to 14. $2 for children 1 to 3. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

JUNE 18 to AUG. 10

BRISTOL

LIBRARIES ROCK YOUNG ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM. Rewards young adults for reading. Featuring free lunch (served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day), raffle prizes, and musical themed programs. First official program of the Summer Program is June 25. All programs are drop-in. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, www.Bristollib.com/teen-department

JUNE 25-29

BRISTOL

SPORTS CAMP. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Basketball, soccer, gymnastics, cheerleading. Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol. $20 per child. Ages 3 to 12. Register online. Tiny.cc/megasports

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.