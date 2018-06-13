Miscellaneous listings starting June 15

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50’S, 60’S, 70’S DANCE. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. DJ-Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

BRISTOL

FRED SOLIANI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Held by the Bristol Lions Club. 11 a.m., registration. Golfing throughout the day. 5 p.m., dinner and raffle. Proceeds fund charitable activities in greater Bristol area. Chippanee Golf Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $165 per golfer and includes all fees and meals. wwaseleski@centuryspringmfg.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

BRISTOL

‘THE POST.’ 1 p.m. Film starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Sarah Paulson. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. No charge for walk. After go for lunch. (860) 582-8229.

JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Register, 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80 birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

NOW thru JUNE 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW to JUNE 30

BRISTOL

MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

NOW to JUNE 17

BRISTOL

ZORBA 2018 GREEK FESTIVAL. Thursday, 4 to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live Greek music and dancing, Friday and Saturday. Food, pastry, jewelry, imports, raffle, drinks, ouzo, souvlaki. Free admission. Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-3476. www.SaintDemetriosBristol.org. stdemetriosbristolusa@hotmail.com