Obituaries: Harold Simon

Harold Simon, 91, of Bristol, beloved husband of Dorcas (Strouse) Simon for over 65 years, passed away on Saturday (June 9, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Harold was born in Waterbury on May 4, 1927 to the late Omer and Ozite (Lozier) Simon but later moved to Fort Kent, ME, where he spent his childhood. As soon as Harold was old enough he joined the Army where he served his country honorably and faithfully during the Korean War. Harold spent his career working in the construction industry. Harold was also a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478. Harold was also the Honorary Mayor of Kampersville in Middlebury, VT. He loved spending his time outdoors, fishing, and gardening. Harold was a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Most importantly, Harold enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his one son and daughter-in-law: David and his wife Lilibeth Simon of Bristol; two brothers: Gordon and his wife Joanne Simon of Berlin, Alfred Simon of Hebron; five grandchildren: Christine Simon, Dale Simon, Kristina Simon, Lynda Simon, Alan Simon; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was pre-deceased by two sons: Michael Simon, Chris Simon; and his sister: Annabelle Lipski. Funeral services for Harold will be celebrated at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (June 19, 2018) at 1:30 PM. Harold’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Rhonda, Rose, Amy, and Heather for their compassionate care while Harold was at home and to Shady Oaks for their exemplary care as well. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Harold’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

