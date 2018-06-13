Obituaries: Peter F. Tribuzio

Peter F. Tribuzio, 84, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 12, 2018) at his home in Bristol, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Tribuzio for 59 years and the son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Carlini) Tribuzio.

In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Peter and Lori Tribuzio of Bristol; four daughters and two sons-in-law: Mary Ellen and Don Michaud of Bristol, Annsue and Mark DiVenere of Bristol, Lisa Tribuzio of Kensington, Dawn Tribuzio of Bristol; nine grandchildren: Heather and her husband Jeff Arduini, Matthew and his wife Megan DiVenere, Stephanie and her husband Donon Haines, Elizabeth DiVenere and her fiancé Dan Pesino, Alison DiVenere, Katie Pelkey, Peter Tribuzio, Marina Tribuzio, Jacob Tribuzio; three great grandchildren: Grace DiVenere, Payton DiVenere, Tenley Arduini; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his grandson: Rocco Tribuzio; five brothers: Ray Tribuzio, Rocco Tribuzio, Joseph Tribuzio, Robert Tribuzio, Richard Tribuzio; and his two sisters: Catherine Robertson, Roseanne Kane.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (June 14, 2018) at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anthony church, 111 School Street, Bristol, where Peter was a faithful parishioner.

