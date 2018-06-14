PARC offers Camp Trumbull for students with special needs

PLAINVILLE – Students with special needs who are in grades 1 to 12 are invited to attend Camp Trumbull, a program of PARC. The summer program is offered Mondays through Thursdays, July 2 to Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is held at PARC, 28 E. Maple St. and other locations for out trips and activities. In addition to themed activity weeks, campers are involved in interesting and fun activities while continuing to stay focused on individual social and behavioral goals.

Camp Trumbull is open to youth who live in Plainville and surrounding towns. There is a charge to attend and the fee can be paid weekly. A one-week deposit is required by June 25.