Central relay team makes school history at Open

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW BRITAIN – The boys 4×100 meter relay team from Bristol Central made a little school history at the State Open on Monday, June 4 from Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

And in the process, that group of athletes earned a spot at the 2018 New Balance Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

The Rams grouping of Dathan Hickey, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, Nigel West, and David Bowes finished in second place in the 4×100, running up a time of 42.64 seconds and that finish established a new school record at Bristol Central.

Also at the State Open Championship, Hickey took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 4.25 inches and West earned fourth in the 200 meter event in 22.31 seconds.

The boys outdoor track & field team from Central finished the State Open in a three-way tie for ninth place with Brien McMahon and RHAM scoring 18 points.

Danbury won the boys title behind a 51 point showing.

The 2018 New Balance Track and Field Nationals commence from June 14 to 17 and the 4×100 boys squad from the hill will be there representing the Bristol Central Track & Field program.

And Hickey’s long jump finish meant he will be competing twice over the weekend in Greensboro.

The Open meet also saw Hickey just miss the cut in the championships of the 100 meters (9th, 11.17 seconds) while Hunter Peterson took 18th in the high jump with a successful make of five feet, 10 inches.

Also at the State Open, Bristol Eastern’s Kailey Laprise finished the girls 400 meters in 1:00.78 for 16th place overall.

Shy-Ann Whitten from Central finished in 18th place in the girls high jump (four feet, 10 inches) while placing 20th in the triple jump (32 feet, 3.5 inches).

And to wrap up girls competition, Central’s Kaiya Alexander took 21st place in the shot put with a toss of 32 feet, 10.5 inches.

2018 CIAC Boys and Girls Open Outdoor Track & Field Championships

from Willow Brook Park, New Britain (June 4)

Boys Team Scores – Top 10

Champion: Danbury (51 points)

Runner-up: Derby (46.5 points)

3) Staples – 36 points

4) Bunnell – 35 points

5) Hartford Public – 30.5 points

6) Manchester – 23 points

7) Stonington – 21 points

8) Norwich Free Academy – 20.5 points

9) Bristol Central – 18 points

9) Brien McMahon – 18 points

9) RHAM – 18 points