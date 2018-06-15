Meet Bristol Central’s salutatorian

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

John Nicholas “Nick” Osuch, will graduate from Bristol Central High School as the salutatorian for the class of 2018.

Osuch said he officially found out he would be salutatorian at an awards night, but has known his rank since his first year of high school, and that his family was very proud of him.

“I guess I could say they’ve [his family] known I was smart but that sounds really conceited, they were just like really proud, they’ve known I’d do good things in college,” said Osuch.

Osuch plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., to study mechanical engineering in hopes of one day owning his own engineering business.

“I really want to start a business or work for myself kind of, not necessarily sure doing what, but doing something in engineering and technology,” said Osuch.

Osuch played many sports throughout his four years including wrestling and baseball his freshman year, indoor track his sophomore year, and golf his junior and senior years, and served as golf team captain his last year.

He offered a bit of advice to all students beginning high school in the fall, saying “Definitely take advantage of like everything that you have, there’s so many opportunities and a lot of time people get to the end of high school and they realize they missed out on stuff. Do stuff while you can because it goes by so fast.”

The BCHS graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 20, at the school.