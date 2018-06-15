Meet Bristol Eastern’s valedictorian

Anna Korpanty was named valedictorian for the class of 2018 at Bristol Eastern High School.

Korpanty has been ranked first in her class for at least three consecutive years, she said, and that she found out at the end of third quarter.

She said her favorite part of BEHS was the theater program.

“I’ve been involved with that since freshman year, and it’s been really important to me,” said Korpanty.

Korpanty said it’s important for incoming freshman to get involved early on.

“I think it’s kind of easy to just be like, “Oh, I’m just going to take it easy and wait,” said Korpanty. “But, I think it’s really important to kind of get involved earlier, that way you can meet a lot of new people that way, like, people that you wouldn’t be able to meet just through your classes, and you get acclimated to high school culture a little bit easier.”

This autumn, Korpanty is headed to Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, to study political science on a pre-law track, in order to become an immigration lawyer.

“My parents are immigrants so it’s always been really important to me, and I feel like, now, where we are as a country, it’s more important than ever to get involved in that field,” said Korpanty.