Music listings, starting June 15

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. Legends Sports Bar and Grill, 192 Pine St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

BRISTOL

THE CHAPARRALS. 7 to 11 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $12 per person. Snacks and set-ups for sale. Walk-ins welcome. Reservations encouraged. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online. (860) 585-5411.

OTHER

JON MCAULIFFE. 8 to 10 p.m. Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts and Cultural Center, 605 Main St., Middletown. $15. www.buttonwood.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

BRISTOL

AL FENTON BAND. Summer Solstice. 7:30 to 11 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. BYOB. $15. Reservations. (860) 585-5411. info@TheCarouselMuseum.org

MONDAY, JUNE 18

OTHER

ANYTHING GOES OPEN MIC WITH TERRI AND ROB DUO. 7 to 10 p.m. Wood Tree Performing Arts and Cultural Center, 605 Main St., Middletown. $5. www.buttonwood.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

SOUTHINGTON

KEVIN SCARPATI. 6 to 7 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Bring lawn chairs. (860) 621-9559.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

BRISTOL

LATANYA FARRELL. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol.