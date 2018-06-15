Police blotter for June 15

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Stephen J. Barnard, 30, of 35 Bianca Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too close.
- Miguel Colom, 21, of 185 Newell Ave., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Anthony Hew, 30, of 10 Arnold Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Amber M. Kervin, 40, of 15 Armond Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with fifth degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, Kervin was also charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, sixth degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and second degree failure to appear.
- Tysen Parks, 26, of 234 Divinity St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and second degree threatening.
- John Salvatore Stephens, 34, of 9 Myrtle St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, fifth degree larceny, and second degree criminal troving.
- Elizabeth A. Tyler, 28, of 20 Landry St., Apt. 3A, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 4, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Heidi H. Brown, 49, of 58 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 5, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, and fourth degree sexual assault on a victim less than 13 years of age.
- Shawn M. Davis, 28, of 19 Greeley Lane, Southington, was arrested on Tuesday, June 5, and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Timothy Regan, 50, of 107 Grove Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 5, and charged with third degree assault.
- Ian Bernard Zettervall, 37, of 135 Brewster Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 5, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Meghan Dever, 28, of 8 Spelman Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, and charged with interfering with an officer, violation of probation, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- James A. Gaski, 46, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Tyrone Elliott Napper, 47, of 94 Rosemary Lane, Newington, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree harassment.
- Dawn Tagariello, 46, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Keith Bidwell, 41, of 41 Huntington St., Apt. 303, Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, June 7, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Walesca M. Salgado, 39, of 42 Woodard Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 7, and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Johnathan A. Shaw, 32, of 12 Park St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 7, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Marianita Boucher, 45, of 83 West St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Frederick Joseph Calderon, 22, of 135 Shawn Dr., Apt. 14, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with four counts of first degree failure to appear, and one count of second degree failure to appear.
- Peter Kasputis, 59, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Seneca Larson, 40, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Phiron N. Mann, 34, of 37 Jerome Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with second degree larceny and second degree robbery.
- Israel Orona, 49, of 83 West St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- David Garcia Arroyo, 25, of 100 Rhodes St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device.
- Brandon Ashley, 36, of 20 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with evading physical injury or property damage by a non motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Keith R. Beltran, 24, of 242 Mines Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Enele Ki, 52, of 19 Hart St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Roberto Manual Maldonado, 28, of 48 Gilyard Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without carrying license, and failure to obey a control signal.
- Jose Reyes, 24, of 37 Putnam St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Denise Prokop, 45, of 55 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 10, and charged with failure to display plate or sticker, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Dale A. Saunders, 33, of 115 Beecher Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, June 10, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.