St. Paul golfers in the mix at IVs

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

KENSINGTON – The 2018 Division IV Golf Championships was a loaded field from Timberlin Golf Club in Kensington on Monday, June 4 and the squad from St. Paul Catholic was right in the middle of things.

The Falcons finished up the championship event in 13th place overall, scoring a 369 and shooting +81 over par.

Portland (325, +37) won the championship while Immaculate (330, +42) was the runner-up in Kensington.

Rounding out the top five, Old Saybrook (333, +45) earned third place, Old Lyme (337, +49) took fourth while Coventry (344, +56) was a distance fifth.

On an individual front, Michael Dolce and Ryne Salius found themselves at the top of the Division IV pack.

The duo managed to both shoot +14 over par, tying for 28th overall at the event.

Chris Milerick (+25) was in a tie for 60th place, Samuel Mazzarelli (+28) was in a stalemate at 68th while Matthew Raymond (+30) took 74th for the Falcons.

The golfing program at St. Paul Catholic had an excellent campaign, losing just two matches this season.

2018 Division IV Golf Championships

From Timberlin Golf Club, Kensington (June 4)

Final Results – Team

Portland 325 (+37) Immaculate 330 (+42) Old Saybrook 333 (+45) Old Lyme 337 (+49) Coventry 344 (+56) Gilbert 349 (+61)

T7. North Branford 350 (+62)

T7. Notre Dame-Fairfield 350 (+62)

Holy Cross 351 (+63)

T10. Morgan 359 (+71)

T10. Somers 359 (+71)

Cromwell 361 (+73) St. Paul Catholic 369 (+81) Sacred Heart 389 (+101) Griswold 393 (+105) Housatonic Regional 409 (+121) Windsor Locks 414 (+126) East Granby 425 (+137) Stafford 428 (+140)

*Canton did not finish

Individual St. Paul Catholic Results

T28. Michael Dolce (+14)

T28. Ryne Salius (+14)

T60. Chris Milerick (+25)

T68. Samuel Mazzarelli (+28)

Matthew Raymond (+30)