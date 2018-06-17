Fire report for June 15

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

June 1

122 Morningside Dr. East, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

302 Sunnydale Ave., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

145 Redwood Dr., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Lake Avenue and Lakeside Dr., steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke.

255 Main St., steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke.

June 2

Landry Street and Divinity Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Redstone Hill Road and mIddle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jacobs Street and Muzzy Street, lock-out.

83 French St., unauthorized buring.

326 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning.

June 3

183 Vance Dr., lock-out.

700 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

305 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning.

June 4

62 Arlington St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

192 Peck Lane, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

64 Curtiss Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

110 Dolphin Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

658 Stafford Ave., power line down.

190 Hoover Ave., good intent call, other.

111 Union St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

8 Zipp Ave., unauthorized burning.

152 Davis Dr., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

41 Mill Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

June 5

8 Park St., lock-out.

400 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

123 Nelson Farm Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

467 Farmington Ave., lock-in.

Pine Street and Emmett Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

551 Peacedale St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

June 6

44 Carolina Rd., power line down.

525 Lake Ave., unauthorized burning.

June 7

497 Farmington Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

22 Margaret Way, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

575 Birch St., hazardous condition, other.

383 Middle St., good intent call, other.

83 French St., unauthorized burning.

1 Vincent P. Kelly Rd.

June 8

236 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

Willis St and City Line, good intent call, other.

25 Lincoln St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

1425 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

160 West Washington St., fire, other.

Kozani Street and O’Sullivan Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.